PHOTO GALLERY: Niles Invitational
NILES — The 2021 high school tennis season kicked off Wednesday for several area teams as Niles hosted its annual invitational Wednesday.
The host Vikings, Brandywine and Edwardsburg participate in the tournament, which was split into two sites — Niles High School for doubles matches and Brandywine High School for singles matches.
Complete results will be available when the tournament is finished at leaderpub.com.
You Might Like
Daily Data: Wednesday, Aug. 18
GOLF LAKESHORE 209, EDWARDSBURG 216 At Four Lakes Country Club Medalist Lydia Bixby, Lakeshore – 41 Team results Lakeshore... read more