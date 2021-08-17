August 18, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Aug. 9

8:05 a.m. – Lagrange/Mill, suspicious person

12:15 p.m. – Amtrak Depot, disorderly persons

3:15 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, civil assist

3:39 p.m. – First/Beckwith, disorderly person/arrested

5:45 p.m. – M-51 North/M-152, assist Cass County sheriffs department

6:01 p.m. – Harding’s, retail fraud complaint

6:15 p.m. – Poplar, assist Niles police department

7:00 p.m. – M-51 South, assist Tribal police department

7:17 p.m. – Adams, assist Cass County sheriffs department

8:51 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

 

Aug. 10

2:10 a.m. – M-51 North, assist Cass County sheriffs department

10:04 a.m. – Prairie Ronde/Middle Crossing, traffic stop

11:49 a.m. – Wilbur Hill/Pokagon, assist Cass County sheriffs department

12:03 p.m. – Lagrange, trespass complaint

1:18 p.m. – Lowe, trespass complaint

2:39 p.m. – High/Lowe, traffic crash/arrest

8:10 p.m. – First, traffic complaint

9:06 p.m. – Division, burglary/suspect arrested

10:20 p.m. – Orchard, malicious destruction of property

 

Aug. 11

3:45 a.m. – Police Department, assist Cassopolis police department

10:13 a.m. – Family Fare, lost property

11:34 a.m. – Jefferson/Henry, traffic stop

7:10 p.m. – Division/Pennsylvania, suspicious situation

9 p.m. – Police Department, civil assist

9:33 p.m. – Vineyard Place, civil dispute

 

Aug. 12

3:50 a.m. – Ashland, civil dispute

2:22 p.m. – Front, assist other agency

2:45 p.m. – Spruce, situation

4:08 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute

6:52 p.m. – Marcellus, assist Cass County sheriffs department

8:40 p.m. – Prairie Ronde/Elm, traffic stop

9:20 p.m. – Front/Sunset, traffic stop

10:15 p.m. – M-51 North, assist Cass County sheriffs department

 

Aug. 13

12:30 a.m. – Front/High, traffic stop

1:51 a.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, motor vehicle theft

 

 

Print Article

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan, Niles children win home economics awards at the Berrien County Youth Fair

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department to host back to school events

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair welcomes Circus Continental

Dowagiac

Dowagiac grad returns to district as student counselor

Business

Hidden Acres hosts first-ever Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

MSP Niles Post investigating fatal crash

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty