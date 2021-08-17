August 18, 2021

Michigan State receiver C.J. Hayes looks a ball in during the Spartan’s 11th practice of all camp. Michigan State will hold another preseason scrimmage in Spartan Stadium Saturday. (Photo courtesy Michigan State Athletic Communications)

Michigan State continues preseason training camp

Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

EAST LANSING — The Michigan State football team practiced in full pads on Tuesday morning for its 11th overall workout of preseason camp.

The Spartans held their first scrimmage last Saturday in Spartan Stadium and are preparing for the second scrimmage of preseason camp this upcoming Saturday.

“With the scrimmage that we had (last) Saturday, I felt good about the work that we accomplished,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “We wanted to see where we were as a football team on offense, defense and special teams. I feel like it was very productive in all three phases. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I have seen some improvement with our team each time out in practice. We have some things that we need to work on, and we’re taking this week to get those things done, and then we’re looking forward to having a better scrimmage this weekend.”

MSU will return to the practice field Wednesday morning.

“Just gaining ground every single day,” Tucker said. “I like the work we got in today. Guys have been very competitive. We’ve been more consistent the past three or four practices with our effort, toughness – both mental and physical, and knowing what to do. We need to take care of the football, and make sure that we play smart, and not have foolish penalties, and those are all things that don’t take ability, so those are things that certainly are under our control. We have to do simple better, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

