Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9
Aug. 2
1:07 a.m. – U.S.-12, suspicious situation
2:15 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
2:24 a.m. – Dailey, traffic stop
3:58 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
3:58 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
3:59 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
4:00 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
4:00 a.m. – North Shore, property check
4:00 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
7:41 a.m. – Maple Glen, attempted paper service
7:57 a.m. – M-62, attempted paper service
11:33 a.m. – Elkhart/Davis, larceny
12:26 p.m. – Eagle Lake, suspicious vehicle
12:58 p.m. – U.S.-12, follow up
1:22 p.m. – Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop
1:36 p.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
2:15 p.m. – U.S.-12, harassment
4:15 p.m. – U.S.-12, suspicious situation
6:51 p.m. – Section, driving complaint
8:17 p.m. – Elkhart/May, traffic stop
8:47 p.m. – South Shore, warrant check
10:08 p.m. – M-62, property check
11:01 p.m. – U.S.-12, business alarm
Aug. 3
3:37 a.m. – U.S.-12/Lake, traffic stop
9:06 a.m. – Christina, public peace
10:46 a.m. – Fillmore/Oak, motor vehicle theft
11:23 a.m. – Redfield, property damage accident
1:57 p.m. – Dailey/Curtis, traffic stop
2:24 p.m. – May/Conrad, traffic stop
2:27 p.m. – U.S.-12, general complaint
2:45 p.m. – U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop
2:51 p.m. – U.S.-12/Lane, traffic stop
3:31 p.m. – Hillview, motor vehicle theft
4:02 p.m. – Maple/Elkhart, property damage accident
5:23 p.m. – Sunrise, alarm residential
6:04 p.m. – Bell/U.S.-12, driving complaint
6:58 p.m. – Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop
7:24 p.m. – M-62, suspicious situation
Aug. 4
1:05 a.m. – Eagle Lake, property check
1:40 a.m. – South Shore, property check
1:40 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
1:41 a.m. – May, property check
1:41 a.m. – Adamsville/Redfield, property check
6:12 a.m. – Elkhart/Davis, traffic stop
8:34 a.m. – Curtis/Dailey, traffic stop
8:49 a.m. – Dailey/Yankee, traffic stop
11:18 a.m. – Redfield/State Line, chase pursuit
4:09 p.m. – April, property damage accident
4:26 p.m. – Seaside, threats complaint
6:40 p.m. – M-62/Davis Lake, traffic stop
7:18 p.m. – M-62/May, traffic stop
7:44 p.m. – South Shore/East, traffic stop
8:22 p.m. – U.S.-12/Claire, driving complaint
8:45 p.m. – M-62, traffic stop
9:34 p.m. – May/Rolen, traffic stop
10:07 p.m. – Cass/U.S.-12, suspicious person
10:36 p.m. – Max/Section, traffic stop
11:14 p.m. – M-62/Maple, traffic stop
Aug. 5
12:17 a.m. – Max/Section, traffic stop
12:50 a.m. – M-62/Hess, traffic stop
3:00 a.m. – U.S.-12/Red Pine, traffic stop
3:57 a.m. – U.S.-12/Adamsville, traffic stop
4:03 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
4:03 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
4:04 a.m. – North Shore, property check
4:04 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
4:05 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
4:05 a.m. – Village Heights, property check
8:36 a.m. – Redfield/State Line, motorist assist
8:47 a.m. – U.S.-12/Conrad, suspicious vehicle
11:28 a.m. – May/Eagle Lake, driving complaint
1:58 p.m. – May/M-62, parking complaint
3:01 p.m. – U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop
4:08 p.m. – May/Brizandine, traffic stop
4:28 p.m. – North Shore, breaking and entering
4:58 p.m. – U.S.-12, larceny from motor vehicle
6:15 p.m. – Elsie, general assist
6:22 p.m. – Merle, fraudulent activity
6:39 p.m. – U.S.-12/Anderson, driving complaint
7:00 p.m. – Center, suspicious situation
7:05 p.m. – Windsor, general assist
7:16 p.m. – Elsie, follow up
8:18 p.m. – May/Rolen, traffic stop
9:35 p.m. – Conrad/Runkle, traffic stop
9:40 p.m. – Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop
10:27 p.m. – North Shore/Rema, traffic stop
10:39 p.m. – Cody/U.S.-12, traffic stop
11:32 p.m. – U.S.-12/East, suspicious person
Aug. 6
2:17 a.m. – U.S.-12/M-62, drive while license suspended
3:23 a.m. – M-62/Elkhart, traffic stop
4:20 a.m. – M-62, property check
4:20 a.m. – M-62, property check
4:21 a.m. – M-62, property check
4:21 a.m. – M-62, property check
4:21 a.m. – M-62, property check
4:21 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
8:18 a.m. – Hess/Harris, stolen vehicle recovered
10:24 a.m. – U.S.-12, larceny
11:51 a.m. – U.S.-12, larceny
2:17 p.m. – U.S.-12, larceny
4:14 p.m. – M-62, business alarm
6:23 p.m. – U.S.-12/Cass, traffic stop
6:41 p.m. – M-62, property check
7:14 p.m. – Kenneth, suspicious situation
7:26 p.m. – M-62, business alarm
7:52 p.m. – North Shore, traffic stop
8:44 p.m. – U.S.-12, business alarm
8:47 p.m. – M-62, business alarm
9:27 p.m. – M-62, suspicious vehicle
9:55 p.m. – Rolen/M-62, traffic stop
Aug. 7
12:18 a.m. – South Shore, alarm residential
12:40 a.m. – Fir/Redfield, personal injury accident
1:36 a.m. – Starview, property check
4:04 a.m. – U.S.-12, property check
4:04 a.m. – Dailey, property check
4:04 a.m. – Cass, property check
4:33 a.m. – U.S.-12, general complaint
5:16 a.m. – M-62, weapon offense
8:25 a.m. – U.S.-12, business alarm
9:37 a.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
11:20 a.m. – U.S.-12, general complaint
12:20 p.m. – U.S.-12, vin inspection
1:17 p.m. – U.S.-12, lock out assist
2:03 p.m. – Barber, civil complaint
8:02 p.m. – Sandy Beach, lock out assist
8:12 p.m. – Lake, driving complaint
8:52 p.m. – U.S.-12, traffic stop
9:41 p.m. – Driftwood/Keely, public peace
10:49 p.m. – M-62/Redfield, suspicious vehicle
11:18 p.m. – Starbrick, suspicious vehicle
Aug. 8
1:12 a.m. – South Shore, operating while intoxicated
9:03 a.m. – Lloyd, cardiac
9:57 a.m. – Redfield/Ebersole, traffic stop
12:17 p.m. – U.S.-12/Gumwood, driving complaint
2:34 p.m. – Eagle Lake/South Shore, traffic stop
3:11 p.m. – Sandy Beach, general complaint
5:35 p.m. – Claire, driving complaint
6:17 p.m. – Circle, follow up
8:57 p.m. – M-62, property check
9:45 p.m. – M-62/Elkhart, drive while license suspended
Aug. 9
7:19 a.m. – Island Park/Pearl, general assist
8:32 a.m. – Pearl, general complaint
3:42 p.m. – Sunrise, alarm residential
4:38 p.m. – Avenue/Sixth, suspicious situation
5:19 p.m. – U.S.-12/Gumwood, driving complaint
7:25 p.m. – Ridgewood, attempted paper service
7:31 p.m. – Ridgewood, attempted paper service
7:37 p.m. – Meadow, attempted paper service
7:38 p.m. – Redfield, malicious destruction of property
9:10 p.m. – U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop
9:43 p.m. – Ridgewood, attempted paper service
