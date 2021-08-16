Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Monday in Berrien County Court, Kevin Fredrick Worl, 43, of Niles, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession of fentanyl and was sentenced to 18 months to eight years in prison. He has credit for 48 days already served and must pay $198 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Dec. 27, 2020.

Briseno asked for a straight jail sentence since he has other cases pending including new drug charges.

“He won’t be able to take advantage of a Tri-Cap probation opportunity while he has other cases pending,” she said.

Judge Schrock said probation made no sense in this case. He noted that Worl had scored as a high risk on eight of 11 risk assessment factors.