August 16, 2021

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

By Submitted

Published 11:35 am Monday, August 16, 2021

MISHAWAKA — Eight students from across Michiana recently won a $1,000 scholarship from a regional business.

Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care hosted a scholarship ceremony celebrating eight high school senior winners of the Student Citizenship Award on Monday, Aug. 9 at the Zolman’s Edison Road location in Mishawaka. The Student Citizenship Award event recognized the hard work, excellent academic achievement and community volunteer service of the students with the presentation of a $1,000 check to each winner to assist with their college or vocational schooling.

“After all the challenges students have faced since the pandemic, we wanted to provide hope and something positive in their lives and for the community,” said Nate Zolman, owner of Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care.

Winners included: Troy Pratley (St. Joseph High School), Cameron Harter (Jimtown High School), Kylie Blake (Mishawaka High School), Allie Conner (Dowagiac High School), Katelyn Bradford (Nappanee High School), Samuel Kaczor (Edwardsburg High School), John Economou (Penn High School), and Joicelynn Messina (Elkhart High School).

“I would honestly stack up our students in the Michiana area against anywhere else in the nation,” Zolman said. “The dedication these students have shown to their education, their future careers and their willingness to serve others and our community is unparalleled. We would like to congratulate our winners and would also like to sincerely thank all the applicants. After reading the students’ applications, I have a new-found hope in this generation. These students are absolutely awesome, and our future will be bright in their hands.”

