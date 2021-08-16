August 17, 2021

Barbara Joan Rockwell, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 4:37 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

July 30, 1938 — Aug. 14, 2021

Barbara Joan Rockwell, 83, of Edwardsburg, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home in Edwardsburg MI.

Barbara was born July 30, 1938, in Chicago, to Arthur and Florence (Kuhlow) Hokanson. Upon early completion of high school at the age of 16, Barbara immediately took to the work force, moved to Saint Joseph, and began working as an executive assistant at Whirlpool Corporation, she later moved back to Dowagiac and worked for Ed Lowe Industries. In later years, Barbara was elected township clerk and then township supervisor, serving many years in each position.

On Dec. 19, 1959, she married Loran D Rockwell in Dowagiac. Their union brought two children. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved her children, but it was her grandchildren and great grandchildren that were her true passion in life. Grandma’s, or GG as the great grandchildren called her, house was everyone’s favorite place to be. You were always greeted with a smile, a hot cup of coffee or a cool drink and good conversation. Countless days at her home were spent around the pool, making lasting memories, and teaching her grandchildren and great grandchildren how to swim. Barbara was very involved with her church. She was an active member of the women’s group, attended bible study, and was always available to help with various luncheons and activities. Barbara was fascinated with the study of genealogy, an interest she shared with her niece, Susan Hokanson; together they were able to trace the family roots for several generations. She also enjoyed gardening and had beautiful flower beds and a large vegetable garden.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her children, Kathleen Rockwell and Michael (Vickie) Rockwell; her grandchildren Sarah (Jeffrey) Martin and Michael Luttrell; her great grandchildren, Brandon, Jace, Grace and Aycen Martin and Hunter Luttrell; and her nieces and nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Loran D Rockwell; her siblings, Arlene (the late Don) Funk, and Dean (the late Joan) Hokanson and her parents.

The family will receive guests from 1pm until time of celebration of life service at 3 p.m., Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St, Dowagiac. Dinner will follow at Pokagon Methodist Church. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date with family. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cass County Council on Aging, casscoa.org. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Print Article

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man 30 to 50 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cass County

Cass Family Clinic Network to purchase county building

Business

Caring Circle, Spectrum Health Lakeland Homecare host community open house

Cass County

Return of Cass County Fair a success for officials, community

Education

PHOTO STORY: Backpacks for Good event donates 700 bags filled with school supplies to Niles students

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Board approves digitization of building documents

Buchanan

Buchanan chamber, city partner in creation of new leadership role