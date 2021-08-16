Barbara Joan Rockwell, of Edwardsburg

July 30, 1938 — Aug. 14, 2021

Barbara Joan Rockwell, 83, of Edwardsburg, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home in Edwardsburg MI.

Barbara was born July 30, 1938, in Chicago, to Arthur and Florence (Kuhlow) Hokanson. Upon early completion of high school at the age of 16, Barbara immediately took to the work force, moved to Saint Joseph, and began working as an executive assistant at Whirlpool Corporation, she later moved back to Dowagiac and worked for Ed Lowe Industries. In later years, Barbara was elected township clerk and then township supervisor, serving many years in each position.

On Dec. 19, 1959, she married Loran D Rockwell in Dowagiac. Their union brought two children. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved her children, but it was her grandchildren and great grandchildren that were her true passion in life. Grandma’s, or GG as the great grandchildren called her, house was everyone’s favorite place to be. You were always greeted with a smile, a hot cup of coffee or a cool drink and good conversation. Countless days at her home were spent around the pool, making lasting memories, and teaching her grandchildren and great grandchildren how to swim. Barbara was very involved with her church. She was an active member of the women’s group, attended bible study, and was always available to help with various luncheons and activities. Barbara was fascinated with the study of genealogy, an interest she shared with her niece, Susan Hokanson; together they were able to trace the family roots for several generations. She also enjoyed gardening and had beautiful flower beds and a large vegetable garden.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her children, Kathleen Rockwell and Michael (Vickie) Rockwell; her grandchildren Sarah (Jeffrey) Martin and Michael Luttrell; her great grandchildren, Brandon, Jace, Grace and Aycen Martin and Hunter Luttrell; and her nieces and nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Loran D Rockwell; her siblings, Arlene (the late Don) Funk, and Dean (the late Joan) Hokanson and her parents.

The family will receive guests from 1pm until time of celebration of life service at 3 p.m., Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St, Dowagiac. Dinner will follow at Pokagon Methodist Church. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date with family. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cass County Council on Aging, casscoa.org. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.