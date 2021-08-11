August 11, 2021

MEC reports power outages following storm

By Submitted

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — At 10:30 a.m., Midwest Energy and Communications reported roughly 2,700 customers without power due to the storms that ripped through southwest Michigan overnight. Customers have reported numerous instances of trees on lines, broken poles and downed power lines. As a result, MEC has enlisted contract linemen and tree-cutting crews to assist with restoration.

The largest outages are in Arlington, Antwerp, Bangor, Bloomingdale, Paw Paw, Portage, Texas and Waverly townships in Michigan, with several other areas impacted. For more details, MEC’s Outage Central at teammidwest.com/electric/outage-central.

