August 11, 2021

Teen injured in Niles shooting

By Staff Report

Published 9:54 am Tuesday, August 10, 2021

NILES — An area teen was injured in a Monday evening shooting, according to the Niles Police Department.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, the Niles Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call that someone had been shot in the 700 block of Poplar Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 15-year-old who had been shot once in their upper torso and arm. The injury was non-life-threatening.

The teen was transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment.

According to Captain Kevin Kosten, the shooting appears to be the result of a long dispute between two groups of people, but no other information is available at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked by police to contact the Niles Detective Bureau at (269) 683-0404.

Responding agencies include the Niles Police Department, Michigan State Police, MSP K-9, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Dowagiac Police K-9.

