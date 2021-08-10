Niles City Council approves next city clerk

NILES — An employee with more than a decade’s experience in the city will soon be taking over one of Niles’ most prominent appointed positions.

During Monday’s Niles City Council meeting, council members approved city employee Tina McGowan to be the next city clerk following the current clerk, Linda Casperson’s, retirement. The vote was approved unanimously, with councilmember Jessica Nelson absent.

McGowan, the current executive assistant for the Niles Utilities Department, has 15 years of experience with the city.

“I am very honored to be chosen and am looking forward to getting started,” McGowan said.

Casperson will retire in January, and McGowan will begin training for the clerk position in October. The city clerk serves as the clerk for the council and is responsible for maintaining all council records and proceedings and the records of various city departments. The clerk also has the responsibility of certifying the city’s ordinances and resolutions.

During Monday’s meeting, city council members expressed their confidence in McGowan’s ability to succeed in the clerk position.

“I think [McGowan] will be an excellent replacement,” said Council Member John DiCostanzo, fourth ward. “It will be very hard to replace Linda Casperson, but I have worked with Tina on utilities, and she is a fine candidate, and she will do a fine job. We wish her luck; it’s a big job.”

Following Monday’s vote, McGowan said she was excited to take on her new role.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for me to take at this time,” she said of the clerk’s position. “I look forward to the elections and diving deeper into the whole process, along with the other things that are done in the position.”

