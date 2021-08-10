August 11, 2021

Michael DeRose, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Sept. 20, 1988 — Aug. 6, 2021

Michael R. DeRose, 32, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 27032 Marcellus Hwy, Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s name to Dowagiac Union Schools Athletic Department. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Michael was born Sept. 20, 1988, in St. Joseph, to Paul DeRose and Patricia Humphreys. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High in 2006 with High Honors. Michael then went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Michigan State University and later attended college in Alabama where he earned his Vascular Ultra Sound Technician license. Health and fitness were important to Michael. He had a love for sports, especially basketball. His favorite team was the Lakers, his two favorite players were Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He enjoyed fishing and gardening with his family. Michael was known as a very handsome, intelligent and goal driven man. He was an author; he wrote a book called Eat Like a Local Atlanta and had his own website, thepoolgardner.com. Most of all he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his parents, Paul DeRose and Patricia (James) Humphreys; sisters, Jennifer (Norman) Hutchins and Stephanie (Daniel Guajardo) Humphreys; paternal grandmother, Mary DeRose; step-grandmother, Edna Wade; and longtime girlfriend and love of his life, Catarina “Cat” Thomas. He is also survived by a large loving and extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and nephews. He was preceded in by his paternal grandfather, Robert DeRose and by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Maggie Kickliter.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police investigate hit and run injury crash

Breaking News

Car crashes into Niles Dollar Tree

Brandywine Education

Brandywine entering negotiations with Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officer

News

Niles Housing Commission seeks to modernize elevators in downtown high rise

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes new high school principal, middle school assistant principal

News

Niles City Council approves next city clerk

News

Teen injured in Niles shooting

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District plans 2021 MAEAP Day

Berrien County

Heat advisory declared

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: July 26-Aug. 2

Cass County

One killed, three injured in three-vehicle crash on M-51 near Dowagiac

Berrien County

Royal Connection closing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 4-9

Berrien County

Two area women sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court

News

Sewer overflow in Niles contained

Cass County

Man convicted of killing Dowagiac resident denied motion to withdraw guilty plea

Dowagiac

SMC ETS STEM Camp promotes growth mindset

Edwardsburg

Minor injuries reported in Eagle Lake boat collision

Edwardsburg

Schuh, Benes win Eagle Lake Triathlon titles

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Riverfest returns to warm welcome

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts inaugural art fair

Berrien County

PHOTO GALLERY: Fort St. Joseph portrays People of the Post

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis’ Bradley wins second straight Showmanship Sweepstakes

News

UPDATE: Man injured in stabbing at Niles Walmart