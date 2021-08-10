August 11, 2021

Kent State, Ball State picked to win MAC division titles

By Staff Report

DETROIT — The Mid-American Conference hosted its Media Days in late Jul,y where the media selected its favorites to win the East and West divisions, as well as the MAC Championship Game.

Kent State received 11 first-place votes and 112 points to become the favorite to win the East Division over Ohio, which garnered two first-place votes and 96 points. Miami finished third with 94 points and five first-place votes, while Buffalo was picked fourth with 93 points and four first-place votes.

In the West Division, Ball State received 11 first-place and 114 points. The Cardinals, who received national votes in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll, was also picked to win the MAC Championship Game with seven votes.

Toledo, which was picked to finish second in the West Division with 104 points and seven first-place votes, also was second in the championship game poll with five votes.

Western Michigan was picked to finish third in the West Division with 103 points and four first-place votes, while Central Michigan finished fourth in the voting with 68 points. The Broncos were fourth behind Kent State in the championship game voting.

Western Michigan opens the 2021 season at Michigan Sept. 4. Central Michigan opens its season at Missouri Sept. 4.

 

Mid-American Conference Preseason Poll

East Division

Kent State 112 (11)

  1. Ohio 96 (2)
  2. Miami 94 (5)
  3. Buffalo 93 (4)
  4. Akron 39
  5. Bowling Green 28

 

West Division

  1. Ball State 114 (11)
  2. Toledo 104 (7)
  3. Western Michigan 103 (4)
  4. Central Michigan 68
  5. Eastern Michigan 44
  6. Northern Illinois 29

 

MAC championship game

Ball State (7), Toledo (5), Kent State (4), Western Michigan (3), Buffalo (2), Miami (1)

