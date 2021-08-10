August 11, 2021

Heat advisory declared

By Staff Report

Published 9:07 am Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A heat advisory for Berrien and Cass counties has been declared by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana for much of Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-90s, with heat index readings from the upper 90s to mid 105, the weather service said.

The advisory, announced Monday afternoon, is for noon through 8 p.m. for the two counties.

Forecasters warn that the heat and high humidity could result in heat illnesses, and highly recommend that people drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments and states. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

