Elvis Irving, Sr., of Edwardsburg

Sept. 9, 1959 — Aug. 4, 2021

Elvis C Irving, Sr., 61, of Edwardsburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, unexpectedly.

He was born to the late Joyous Sr. and Elizabeth (Adams) Irving, on Sept. 9, 1959.

After graduating from high school Elvis went on to further his education but soon found that he gained much more education in real experience than by sitting in a classroom. While Elvis may have described himself as a truck driver, that wasn’t really his occupation or calling. He was an entrepreneur. He could make anything, fix anything, and sell anything he put his mind to. He was an extremely likable guy, and he didn’t know a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with any random person because he knew something about everything! His sons describe him as someone who was completely devoted to his family. Family to Elvis wasn’t just those folks who were related by blood; Elvis had many “adopted” sons, mothers, grandchildren, daughters, etc. He was fun to be around and he could make even the mundane chores seem like great quality time. Elvis could find enjoyment in many different things, he loved riding motorcycles, well, if they were Indians, he enjoyed buying homes and then fixing them and selling them, and he had a passion for classic cars. His grandchildren always wanted to go over to his house to visit because Grampa was full of adventures!

Elvis was preceded in passing by his parents Joyous Sr. and Elizabeth (Adams) Irving, his siblings, Joyous Irving, Jr., Butch Irving, Thomas Irving, Goldwyn Irving, Linda Sherwood and Donna Ash.

Surviving Elvis is his fiancée, Kalene Baxter, of Edwardsburg; his sons, Elvis “Buddy” Irving, Jr., of Dowagiac, and Douglas (Kayleen) Irving, of Niles; his grandchildren, Jaydon Hyatt, Senekah Irving, Camden Irving, Elvis Irving III, Elizabeth Irving, Izabella Irving, Skylah Irving, and another will debut in September. He will also be missed by special nieces, Denise Irving, Cindy (Mark) Kenyon, Missy (Guy) Nearpass, Kathy Burks, a host of other nieces and nephews, friends Tim Watson, Loay Otabi and Kent Shelton.

A time of visitation will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a service to celebrate Elvis beginning at 1 p.m. A committal will follow at South Wayne Cemetery. The family has invited you join them at a luncheon following the committal service at the Moose Lodge in Dowagiac, 54867 M-51 N., Dowagiac.

Those wishing to make a donation can make them to the family in care of Brown Funeral Home.

Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for Elvis’ family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

His completely selfless nature utter devotion to those he loved will be missed by his family and those he claimed as family. He would want you to be there for one another and remember that “Your Best Is Good Enough.”

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.