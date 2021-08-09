Sewer overflow in Niles contained
NILES — A sanitary sewer overflow in Niles has been contained.
The city of Niles Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced a sanitary sewer overflow of 94,500 gallons at the Progressive Drive lift station.
The overflow was contained by a coffer dam and did not reach any receiving waters, according to Wastewater Superintendent John Simpson.
The site was excavated, and the spoils were removed to the WWTP for proper disposal.
