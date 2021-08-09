Dec. 12, 1931 — Aug. 3, 2021

Greta Darlene Hoisington, 89, passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida, where she lived with her daughter Lori and son-in-law Chico.

Greta was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Arthur Benjamin and Eva Lenora (Wescott) Olson, and lived her early years in Clearwater, Minnesota. Greta told many stories about her beloved Clearwater, and of her great grandmother, great Aunt Blanche Bowles, and great Grandpa Cotton. One of her favorite childhood pastimes was tagging along to work with her Daddy, an engineer at the theatre.

Greta loved people and her “fur babies.” Over the years, she doted on her dog, Dylan, and her ferrets: Nada, Cinco, TT, Itty Bitty, Jerry, Ozzie, Suzy, and Ocho. She had a wonderful playful side and loved traveling with her children. At her 80th birthday celebration in Hawaii, she joined a group on stage with her grandson and danced a hula from her wheelchair. Greta had a natural gift for music and was always singing.

Greta shared her love and faith in God with those around her. She is a devout Christian, and the Lord is woven into her being. She shared with us that God is faithful and perfect. She counseled us to pray for our needs and always trust in the Lord. In her final days, as she lay in her hospital bed smiling and singing, she said, “Jesus is here with me.”

Greta helped build airplanes at Bendix during the Korean war. During the 1970s, she worked in the Emergency Room at Pawating Hospital. She later worked for a doctor’s office after earning her degree as a medical assistant from IUSB. Greta finished her career as Administrative Assistant at the University of Notre Dame and retired in 1997.

Greta is survived by her children: Mark Hoisington of Niles, Marcia Hoisington (Laurence Karsh), of Chicago, Lori Hoisington (Chico Villarruel), of Jacksonville, Florida, and Nancy (Brad) Hall, of Chicago; her grandson, Nicholas Askew, of Indianapolis, Indiana; two step-grandchildren, Justin Griffiths and Bridgette Avila; and a sister, Phyllis Marilyn Olson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Arthur David and Myron Keith, and her sister Yvonne “Bonnie” Claire Olson.

Visitation for Greta will be on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles, MI from 2 to 6 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, noon, there will be a procession from Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home to Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles for a Graveside service.