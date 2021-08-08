Jones Park Disc Golf Course opens Saturday

NILES — The Howard Township Park Board is hosting the opening of the new Jones Park Disc Golf Course at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Free hot dogs and chips will be available for the first 100 visitors. The event is opening to all ages.

The disc golf course is a 9-hole, par 3 course located at 1345 Barron Lake Road in Niles.

Disc golfers will be on-site to teach basic fundamentals of the game. Discs will be available for use.