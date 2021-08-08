August 8, 2021

Daily Data: Sunday, Aug. 8

By Staff Report

Published 5:17 pm Sunday, August 8, 2021

RUNNING

Eagle Lake Triathlon

At Edwardsburg

Overall Female

Heather Schuh, Edwardsburg 56:37.03

Overall male

Zach Benes, Chicago 53:45.430

 

Top 10 Females

Heather Schuh, Edwardsburg 56:37.03; Mary Ward, Rolling Prairie, Ind. 1:05.03; Sami Weaver, Angola, Ind. 1:07.40; Raquelle Landa, Clifton Park, N.Y. 1:09:53; Katie Aulbach, Galesburg 1:10.08; Rebecca Johnson, Elkhart, Ind. 1:10.52; Julia Benes, Chicago 1:11.05; Bethany Hartley, South Bend, Ind. 1:12.21; Susie Cook, Fort Wayne, Ind. 1:14.55; Ally Langfeldt, Osceola, Ind. 1:55.27

 

Top 10 Males

Zach Benes, Chicago 53:45.430; Jim Langfeldt, Osceola, Ind. 56:56.060; Luke Benes, Chicago 58:34.530; Curt Harris, Niles 59:18.090; Gene Crusie, Elkhart, Ind. 1:00.3; Danny Balos, Niles 1:00.08; Gene Crusie, Elkhart, Ind. 1:00.03; Andrew Martin, Granger, Ind. 1:01.58; Nathaniel Stewart, Granger, Ind, 1:02.11; Brandon Shifeltt, Bremen, Ind. 1:02.15

 

Female Age Division Winners

14 and under

Raquelle Landa, Cliffton Park, N.Y. 1:09.53

15-19

Julia Benes, Chicago 1:11.05

20-24

Ally Langfeldt, Osceola, Ind. 1:15.27

30-34

Susie Cook, Fort Wayne, Ind. 1:14.55

35-39

Bethany Hartley, South Bend, Ind. 1:12.21

40-44

Katie Aulbach, Galesburg 1:10.08

45-49

Mary Colleen Green, Hicksville, Ohio 1:30.58

50-54

Alta Radelich, Three Rivers 1:27.38

55-59

Noelle Brennan, Chicago 1:27.38

65-69

Theresa Pipher, Berrien Springs 1:32.41

70-74

Nan Monhaut, Granger, Ind. 1:33.00

 

Male Age Division Winners

15-19

Jack Leman, Edwardsburg 1:05.47

25-29

Michael Radjenovic, Schererville, Ind, 1:05.37

30-34

James Lauer, Granger, Ind. 1:05.12

35-39

Andrew Martin, Granger, Ind. 1:01.58

40-44

Andrew Bona, Granger, Ind. 1:03.37

45-49

Curtis Harris, Niles 59:18.09

50-54

Gene Crusie, Elkhart, Ind. 1:00.03

55-59

Douglas Gucich, Portage 1:03.24

60-64

Robert Cook, Fort Wayne, Ind. 1:11.59

70-74

Kenneth Geljack, 1:16.02

