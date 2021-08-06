Edwardsburg, Cassopolis men sentenced to fines, probation in home invasion cases

CASSOPOLIS — Two area residents were sentenced in two home invasion and illegal entry cases.

Dakota Mukwa Collett, 18, of Village Heights Drive in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree home invasion and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Swift & Sure program, credit for 41 days already served, $2,628 in fines and costs and $368.45 restitution.

The incident occurred Dec. 12, 2019, when he and others broke into a home in Edwardsburg to steal cigarettes because they knew the resident was in jail.

“This was extremely dangerous behavior. They went in to steal cigarettes and the police came in with their guns drawn,” Fitz said. “This could have had a really bad result. There are two roads he can choose, he can put this case behind him or not. … Eighteen is a good age to be, but it’s not a good age to be in prison.”

Ramiro Antonio Pompey, 30, of Highfield Road in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit illegal entry and was sentenced to credit for three days served and $1,275 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 18, 2020, when he went to a property his mother owned and was letting someone stay there and tried to kick in the door.

“I hope you learned your lesson,” Judge Herman said. “If you come upon a situation like this, contact the police. Even if you’re in the right, you can still go to jail if you breach the peace. A legal position civilly doesn’t justify committing a crime.”

In other sentencings:

• Robert Steven Boles, 69, of Fairlawn Drive in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and was sentenced to two years’ probation, five days in jail with credit for one served and $2,800 in fines, costs and restitution. The incident occurred Oct. 1, 2020, when police were dispatched to a personal injury accident where Boles’ vehicle had struck a rock off a road in Wayne Township. His blood alcohol was .222.

• Jerry Henry Owens, 52, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and possession of cocaine and was sentenced to credit for 93 days served and $50 for the domestic violence and two years’ probation, credit for 256 days served and $1,568 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 23, 2020, on Amerihost Drive in Dowagiac.

• Robert Reyna, 47, of East Telegraph in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to second offense domestic violence and was sentenced to two years’ probation, credit for 41 days served and $1,955 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Nov. 21, 2020, in Dowagiac.

• David Allen Thomas, 35, of Mulberry Street in Vandalia, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two years’ probation, credit for three days served and $2,268 in fines and costs. The incident occurred April 21 in Penn Township.