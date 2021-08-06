BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Liebetrau-Ingle

Mariah Liebetrau and Joshua Ingle are the parents of a son, Ledger Eagle, born at 9:03 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland in Niles.

Ledger weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and was 22 inches long.

He has four siblings: Paislie Alexander, 9 Jensen Alexander, 8, Bostinn Alexander, 6 and Everlie Ingle, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Joyce Webster and Scott Liebetrau, of Niles.

Paternal grandparents are Kathy and James Ingle, of Niles.