BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Liebetrau-Ingle
Mariah Liebetrau and Joshua Ingle are the parents of a son, Ledger Eagle, born at 9:03 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland in Niles.
Ledger weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces and was 22 inches long.
He has four siblings: Paislie Alexander, 9 Jensen Alexander, 8, Bostinn Alexander, 6 and Everlie Ingle, 1.
Maternal grandparents are Joyce Webster and Scott Liebetrau, of Niles.
Paternal grandparents are Kathy and James Ingle, of Niles.
