August 6, 2021

ANNIVERSARY ANNOUNCEMENT: Kidman

By Submitted

Published 4:03 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

Phillip and Mary Ann Kidman, of Dowagiac, will celebrate their 50th anniversary Aug. 7. The couple was married Aug. 7, 1971. Children include Kim and Randy Robinson, of Dowagiac, Kevin Kidman, of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Kirstina and Doug Michels, of Dowagiac. Grandchildren include Jewelianna Robison and Anthony Nemeti, Jessica Robison and Chase Newland, Ryan Robison, Kayland Shephard and Chase Edelberg.

Print Article

News

UPDATE: Man injured in stabbing at Niles Walmart

Cass County

Nonprofit fighting to keep doors open seeks community support

Berrien County

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis men sentenced to fines, probation in home invasion cases

Cass County

Kalamazoo man who robbed Vandalia Dollar General headed to prison

News

DEVELOPING: Police investigating incident at Niles Walmart

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center celebrating ‘Sweet 16’

Dowagiac

Local church to host discussion about Dowagiac author’s book on the Battle of Gettysburg

Cass County

First-time poultry show participant soaking up fair experience

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Demolition derby takes over Cass County Fair grandstand

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles’ Reske takes home Cass County cat show title

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners pass resolution supporting Indiana Michigan River Valley Trail project

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools make masks optional for students, staff

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation golf outing raises $19,000

Cass County

Two injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Cass County Fair hosts Law Enforcement Day

Berrien County

Heroin, meth, firearms seized during search warrants in Niles, Buchanan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles teen takes home three first place wins in Cass County Fair youth horse, pony show

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Police Department hosts National Night Out event

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien, Cass counties announces Tapas on the Green event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: NTPA Tractor Pull wows crowd at Cass County Fair

News

Niles Riverfest begins Thursday

Cass County

Cass County Conservation district announces 2020 awards

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation awards $75,000 in scholarships, grants

Giving

Niles church nearing fundraising goal for new community playground