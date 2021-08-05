Fighting Irish giving away tickets to 22 sports

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame Athletics has announced a renewed effort to enhance opportunities for the local community to experience Fighting Irish sporting events. All tickets to regular season Notre Dame home athletic events, besides basketball, football and hockey, will be free for all attendees beginning in the 2021-22 season.

“Having Notre Dame athletics accessible to our local community has always been a goal of ours to grow sport and develop young fans,” said associate athletics director Brian Pracht. “We feel that breaking down the cost barrier can increase participation in Olympic sports in the Michiana community and enhance the atmosphere for all participants.”

Regular season athletic events that are now free of charge include baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and volleyball.

“The events fans have access to free of charge represent 19 of our team national championships and 13 Olympians who have competed in this year’s Olympic Games,” Pracht added. “We can’t wait to welcome our community to watch our world-class athletes.”

The 2021-22 Fighting Irish athletic teams begin their regular-season home slate on Aug. 19 at 7pm when the Notre Dame women’s soccer team welcomes Bowling Green.

For more information on Notre Dame Athletics and schedules for your favorite Fighting Irish teams, head over to UND.com.