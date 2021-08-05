BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Irvin-Huddleston
Georgina Irvin and Shannon Huddleston III are the parents of a daughter, Tinsley Huddleston, of Niles.
Tinsley was born Aug. 1. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and 18-and-a-half inches long. She has two sisters, Zy’Rhianna Baones, 13, and Kenadii Wright, 10, and one brother, Grant Baker-Huddleston, 7.
