Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation golf outing raises $19,000
DOWAGIAC — A July golf outing has raised nearly $20,000 for a local hospital.
The Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation golf outing was hosted July 15 at the Indian Lake Golf Course. The event saw 30 teams and 120 golfers. The event raised $19,000 for the Dowagiac hospital’s women’s health center.
Following the event, the foundation thanked its sponsors. The event’s major sponsor was the St. Denys Foundation.
Activity sponsors include:
- Longest drive female: Berrybrook Enterprises and Edward Jones — Kim MacGregor
- Longest drive male: Hales True Value Hardware and IBID County Electric
- Longest drive 60 & over female: Cass County Council on Aging Front Street Crossing
- Longest drive 60 & over male: Aftab Ansari, MD
- Closest to the pin female: Preferred Printing Inc.
- Closest to the pin male: John A Vylonis
Tee sponsors include:
- Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center
- AVB
- Donald and Vicary Blackmond
- Booth’s Country Florist
- Bud Distributing
- Central Produce Sales Inc.
- Creative Vinyl Signs
- Dowagiac Family Dentistry
- Dowagiac Union Schools
- Edward Jones — John Seculoff
- Fifth Third Bank
- Hannapel
- Havel-An Emcor Company
- Image Specialties
- Indian Lake Hills Golf Course
- Jansen Valk Thompson & Reahm
- Midwestern Pathology PLC
- Rohdy’s Heating and Cooling
- Joan Schmidt
- Southwestern Michigan College
- Tower Pinkster
Prize sponsors include:
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Lyons Industries
- Matthew Cripe DDS
- Michel Lawn & Landscape
- Southwest Vision Center
