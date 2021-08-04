PHOTO STORY: NTPA Tractor Pull wows crowd at Cass County Fair

CASSOPOLIS — Engines roared as spectators packed the grandstand to see the National Tractor Pullers Association’s Championship Pulling Tuesday night at the Cass County Fair.

33 drivers and their souped-up vehicles competed in the event, which was divided into four classes: Super Farm, Mini Rods, Pro Stock Diesel 4×4 3.0 Trucks and Super Stock Combo.

Local participants included Cassopolis’ Kurt Hartsell in his super stock tractor Plastic Money, Niles’ Shane Masten in his super farm tractor Thumpin Pumpkin and Edwardsburg’s Jason Bentzer in his super farm tractor Plastic Money.

NTPA Championship Pulling results

Super Farm

John Silsby [Crop Doctor], Union City, 327.97 feet; 3. Jason Bentzer [Plastic Money], Edwardsburg, 320.52 feet; 7. Shane Masten [Thumpin Pumpkin], Niles, 307.88 feet

Mini

Scott Van Antwerp [Play N Dirty], Holland, 351.69 feet

Pro Stock Diesel 4×4 3.0 Trucks

Jeff Hossler [Flirtiin With Disaster], Columbia City, IN, 316.58 feet

Super Stock Combo