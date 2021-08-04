August 4, 2021

Larry Ross Van Lue, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Nov. 10, 1942 — July 28, 2021

Larry Ross Van Lue, 78, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Nov. 10, 1942, in South Bend, Indiana, the oldest of twelve children born to Sherman and Neva Van Lue. He married Betty Jane Quebedeaux Aug. 17, 1963, in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Larry served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He loved jazz and traditional bluegrass and played several instruments, including banjo, guitar, piano and organ. Larry loved his dog, Petey, and cats, Mama Cat and Snowy. He loved fishing year-round and was a huge fan of all things food (he was always the gravy maker every Thanksgiving). Larry was a story teller extreme.

Larry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Van Lue, of Cassopolis; two daughters, Kimberly (Patrick) Aird, of Niles, Michele (Robert) Dillavou, of Niles; one son, Ronald Van Lue, of Cassopolis; nine grandchildren, Amber (Jose) Quinones, Nathanial (fiance’ Rebecca Teed) Filley, Jessica (Josh) Manning, Jared LeClercq, Jordan Filley, Airman First Class Shane Filley, Jonathan Schrock, Bayley LeClercq, Colt LeClercq; two great grandchildren, Hayden Van Lue, Ryleigh Manning; five sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Karacson, Karen Hillelson, twins Beverly (David) Zimmerman and Barbara Shirley, Becky (Jeff) Thompson; two brothers, Walter (Maryann) Van Lue, Mark (Laura) Van Lue; two brothers-in-law, David Usher, Robin Koch; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Rosalie Usher, Betsy Koch, Christine Van Lue; and one brother, Brian Van Lue.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, when he will be accorded full Military Honors.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Larry be made to Cass County Veterans Affairs, 120 North Broadway Street, Suite 215, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles teen takes home three first place wins in Cass County Fair youth horse, pony show

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Police Department hosts National Night Out event

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien, Cass counties announces Tapas on the Green event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: NTPA Tractor Pull wows crowd at Cass County Fair

News

Niles Riverfest begins Thursday

Cass County

Cass County Conservation district announces 2020 awards

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation awards $75,000 in scholarships, grants

Giving

Niles church nearing fundraising goal for new community playground

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 906,538 cases, 19,947 deaths

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac’s Stockwell named champion swine showman at Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place Run, Walk, and Rock

Berrien County

BCF Arts Challenge seeking support for Berrien County arts venues

Berrien County

Community members encouraged to donate blood, save lives

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 28-Aug. 2

News

Niles Township reconsiders document scanning project, rescinds special meeting vote

Giving

Niles church to host Family Fun Fest Saturday

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles’ Tharp wins Cass County Youth Dairy Show

Cass County

Dowagiac man gets jail time for assaulting brother-in-law

Cass County

Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair names royal court

News

Niles man sentenced to counseling, time served following drunk driving incident

News

Niles man sentenced to prison for fleeing police

Dowagiac

Students help design SMC esports arena

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies, parade