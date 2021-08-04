August 4, 2021

Junior Achievement of Berrien, Cass counties announces Tapas on the Green event

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Junior Achievement serving Berrien and Cass Counties is inviting the community to attend Tapas on the Green, an evening out to support local youth education in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness.

JA in partnership with Orchard Hills Country Club will host the event full of food and spirit tastings from area restaurants, breweries, wineries and cideries. Attendees will move around the course by golf cart to visit the vendors and have fun activities along the way, including magician Steve Vaught.

The event will be hosted from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and tickets range from $75 to $100.

Businesses and community members may purchase tickets at event.ontaptickets.com/events/tapas-on-the-green.  Ticket prices include a golf cart to move around the venue (while supplies last), an after-hours event from 8 to 11 p.m. at the clubhouse for live music by local band Hey Annie and a cash bar. Door prizes including membership to Orchard Hills Country Club will be announced during the after-hours event.

JA is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students in grades K-12 about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy. Locally, JA service approximately 4,200 students through experiential, hands-on programs offered via in-person, virtual and blended-learning program delivery.

“Junior Achievement has always been about empowering youth to own their future economic success,” said Lisa Tinsley, director of development for JA serving Berrien and Cass Counties. “It also connects students to area volunteers from our business community to create mentorship opportunities. These mentors share their life experiences to inspire the next generation to turn their own big ideas into profitable realities.  Students complete the programs feeling motivated to explore their interests and develop a plan for their futures armed with the tools needed to achieve prosperity.”

AEP Foundation, Eagle Technologies, Mid-West Family Southwest Michigan, 98.3 The Coast, 97.5 Y-Country, and United Federal Credit Union are the presenting sponsors for Tapas on the Green.

