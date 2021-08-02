PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair names royal court

CASSOPOLIS — A new monarchy is in town — just in time for the 2021 Cass County Fair.

Saturday evening, the Cass County Fair hosted its fair royalty contest, where it selected its 26th annual queen and 17th annual prince and princess. The queen was awarded a $750 scholarship, while the queen first runner up was awarded a $300 scholarship. The prince and princess were awarded $150 gift cards, while the runners up in each content were awarded $75 gift cards.

Katelyn Waldschmidt, 19, a sophomore at St. Mary’s College, was named fair queen, with Savannah McDougle, 18, a freshman at Michigan State University, taking first runner up. Also competing in the queen completion were Riley Harris and Erin Quigg.

Waldschmidt has been a member of the Penn 4-H Club for the past 10 years. She shows pigs, dairy feeders and dairy feeder steers, along with several still exhibits.

“I am so honored,” Waldschmidt said following her crowing. “I’ve done fair my entire life, and I’ve always tried to volunteer with it as much as I can, from announcing at auctions to working the pop stand, so just having this and being able to give back to my fair and my community in another way is absolutely an honor.”

In addition to giving her a new way to volunteer during fair week, Waldschmidt said she is excited to use her new title to represent Cass County.

“Cass County is an amazing community,” she said. “There is nothing this community wouldn’t do to rally for each other and give back to each other, so I’m so honored to represent such a hardworking community.”

With a new crown on her head and sash around her torso, Waldschmit said she is excited to experience everything the fair has to offer this year.

“This is one of my last fairs, so I just want to take every moment for what it is because I know I won’t have it much longer,” she said. “Everything I do this week will be a blessing.”

Waldschmidt was also named Fair Entrepreneur for collecting the most sponsorship money to help fund the pageant.

McDougle was also excited to experience the fair this year.

“My favorite thing is watching the younger kids show,” she said. “I come back year after year, and they have improved so much. Overall, the fair is such a great sense of community, and every time I’m out doing something, it is absolutely amazing, and I enjoy every minute of it.”

In the prince contest, Phoenix Krugh, a student at Justus Gage Elementary School in Dowagiac, took first place, while Levi Johnson, a fifth-grader at Marcellus Community Schools, took first runner up.

In the princess contest, Maddisen Fleckenstein, a fifth-grader, was named fair princess. Lila Sandora, a sixth-grader, took first runner up. Also competing in the contest were Chloe Dennis and Marlie Carpenter.