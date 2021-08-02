August 2, 2021

Juana James, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:52 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

Jan. 20, 1930 — July 27, 2021

Juana Bernice “Biddy” James, 91, of Cassopolis, transitioned peacefully early Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, at home in the comfort of her family’s presence.

She was born Jan. 20, 1930, in Saint Joseph County, Indiana to LaFayette and Sedocia Riddle, Sr. She married Cornell Eugene James July 4, 1959, in South Bend, Indiana. He survives.

Biddy had a great sense of humor. She was a hard worker, always doing something to benefit her family. Biddy was a devout Catholic. She was a great cook and enjoyed doing embroidery and crafts.

Juana will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cornell James, of Cassopolis; two daughters, Pamela (James) Palmer, of Cassopolis, Paula James, of Atlanta, Georgia; one son, Cornell E. James, II, of South Bend, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; two sisters, Frances Roberts, of South Bend, Indiana, Charolette Rodgers, of Bluebell Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Virgil Riddle, LaFayette Riddle, Jr., and Joe Riddle.

The family will observe a private remembrance. Mrs. James will be laid to rest in Calvin Community Cemetery in Calvin Township, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Juana be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

Cass County

Dowagiac man gets jail time for assaulting brother-in-law

Cass County

Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair names royal court

News

Niles man sentenced to counseling, time served following drunk driving incident

News

Niles man sentenced to prison for fleeing police

Dowagiac

Students help design SMC esports arena

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies, parade

Business

Event organizers, local dispensaries call inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival a success

Breaking News

Buchanan native Hannah Roberts takes silver in Olympics

News

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural Niles Cannabis Festival sells nearly 800 tickets

Cass County

Cass County Fair grand marshals are longtime advocates of the fair

Cass County

Fair organizers excited for fair after 2020 cancellation

Cass County

Fair guests in for a treat with main grounds entertainment

Cass County

COA’s Meals on Wheels program seeks delivery volunteers

Berrien County

Inaugural LIVESTRONG at the YMCA 5K to take place Aug. 7

Dowagiac

Purdue University Fort Wayne, SMC sign transfer agreement

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccines at the Cass County Fair

Berrien County

Law enforcement, state leaders warn residents to be aware of rental scams

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan thrift stores seeing sharp increase in donations

News

Niles Township approves document scanning project

News

Virtual archaeology lecture series ends with look into Chevalier family

Berrien County

Salvation Army welcomes new majors

News

Community turns out to raise funds for teen battling rare condition

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials urge COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents