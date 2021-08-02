Jimmy Kaufman, of Niles

June 24, 1938 — July 25, 2021

Jimmy R. Kaufman, 83, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home.

He was born on June 24, 1938, in Buchanan, to the late John and Ruby (Ernsperger) Kaufman. During school, Jimmy enlisted into the U.S. Army, where he earned his diploma and proudly served his county during the Vietnam Era. He was a long-time member of the American Legion and the VFW.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon Kaufman; his brother, Jack E. Kaufman; and sisters, Ruth Fletcher and June Steinbach.

Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Heidi (& Michael Przybylinski) Dozeman, of Baldwin; Heather Mitchell, of Niles; grandchildren, James Lee Seal, Michael Hoadley, Brittany Mitchell, and Kortney Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Jayse, Payton, Peirce, and Paisley; along with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Jimmy’s family in care of Brown Funeral Home.

Jimmy’s family will be hosting a memorial get-together from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Franklin Woods Club House on S. 13th Street in Niles.

