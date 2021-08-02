Four Winds Invitational Aug. 13-15 at South Bend Country Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind.— The 15th stop on the 2021 “Road to the LPGA” takes the Symetra Tour to South Bend Country Club in the Hoosier State for the 10th edition of the Four Winds Invitational from Aug. 13 through Aug. 15.

“We are grateful to the Four Winds Casinos for hosting our athletes for the tenth consecutive year,” said Mike Nichols, the chief business officer of the Symetra Tour. “The Pokagon Band has been a tremendous partner of the Symetra Tour, and we are excited to award the prestigious Potawatomi Cup alongside them at our tournament venue of the South Bend Country Club.”

Greeting the 144-player field in South Bend is a total purse of $200,000. Individuals are set to compete in a 54-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. The winner’s share for the event is $30,000.

As well as the normal payout, players receive “Potawatomi Points” with $30,000 in total bonus money that is distributed over three participating events. The Four Winds Invitational will be the third and final stop. The top players in the points standings receive a sum from the prize pool, including $5,000 to the Potawatomi Cup winner.

“Our team at South Bend Country Club could not be more excited to have the Symetra Tour here at our club for the first time. Their dedication and drive towards earning their LPGA Tour card is truly inspirational,” said Greg Helmkamp, Four Winds Invitational tournament director. “We are looking forward to witnessing the talent of these young ladies and look forward to having the opportunity to name our first champion here at South Bend Country Club.”

Defending champion Kim Kaufman (Clark, South Dakota) is among the competitors and the win was the third of her Symetra Tour career. Following her victory, Kaufman continued to excel and ended the 2020 season at No. 3 in the Race for the Card.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to South Bend, and although it’s not same golf course, I hope it can bring some good vibes being there and remembering that I can win,” Kaufman said. “I have never defended a title before so I think that would be something really cool to add to my resume.”

First, second and final-round action gets underway at 7:30 a.m., and the trophy ceremony will follow play on Sunday on the 18th green.