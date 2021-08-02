Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market

CASSOPOLIS – After last year’s cancelation, the Cass County Fair is back in full swing with 4-H animal shows.

On Monday, Jena Bradley, of Cassopolis, won both the overall showman and grand champion overall market in the sheep competition.

“It’s exciting to win, and it’s amazing to have the fair back,” Bradley said. “It feels like everything is back together, and we can have fun again.”

Katherine Gregory, of Edwardsburg, was reserve showman overall and was reserve grand overall market.

Showmanship results

Senior:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Champion Showman

Reserve – Mallary Dohm

Intermediate:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Reserve Showman

Reserve – Ella Boulanger

Junior:

Champion – Jackson Whitmyer

Reserve – Jordan High

Beginner:

Champion – Ellie Starr

Reserve – Chase Johnson

Market Ewe Results

AOB Ewe:

Champion – Kalayah Armstrong

Reserve – Paige Lilley

Crossbred Ewe:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Grand Ewe

Reserve – Layla True

Hamp Ewe:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Reserve Grand Ewe

Reserve – Ella Boulanger

Suffolk Ewe:

Champion – Holly Lawson

Reserve – Marlana Antisdel

Market Wether Results

AOB Wether:

Champion – Louisa Peterson

Reserve – Carter Newland

Crossbred Wether:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Reserve Grand Wether

Reserve – Jordan High

Hampshire Wether:

Champion – Ruthie High

Reserve – Mallary Dohm

Natural Wether:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Grand Wether

Reserve – Adam Starr

Suffolk Wether:

Champion – Chase Johnson

Reserve – Alexandra Westphal