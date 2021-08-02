August 2, 2021

Cassopolis teen wins sheep showman overall, grand overall market

By Caleb Steensma

Published 3:51 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – After last year’s cancelation, the Cass County Fair is back in full swing with 4-H animal shows.

On Monday, Jena Bradley, of Cassopolis, won both the overall showman and grand champion overall market in the sheep competition.

“It’s exciting to win, and it’s amazing to have the fair back,” Bradley said. “It feels like everything is back together, and we can have fun again.”

Katherine Gregory, of Edwardsburg, was reserve showman overall and was reserve grand overall market.

 

Showmanship results

 

Senior:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Champion Showman

Reserve – Mallary Dohm

 

Intermediate:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Reserve Showman

Reserve – Ella Boulanger

 

Junior:

Champion – Jackson Whitmyer

Reserve – Jordan High

 

Beginner:

Champion – Ellie Starr

Reserve – Chase Johnson

 

Market Ewe Results

 

AOB Ewe:

Champion – Kalayah Armstrong

Reserve – Paige Lilley

 

Crossbred Ewe:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Grand Ewe

Reserve – Layla True

 

 

 

Hamp Ewe:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Reserve Grand Ewe

Reserve – Ella Boulanger

 

Suffolk Ewe:

Champion – Holly Lawson

Reserve – Marlana Antisdel

 

Market Wether Results

 

AOB Wether:

Champion – Louisa Peterson

Reserve – Carter Newland

 

Crossbred Wether:

Champion – Jena Bradley – Reserve Grand Wether

Reserve – Jordan High

 

Hampshire Wether:

Champion – Ruthie High

Reserve – Mallary Dohm

 

Natural Wether:

Champion – Katherine Gregory – Grand Wether

Reserve – Adam Starr

 

Suffolk Wether:

Champion – Chase Johnson

Reserve – Alexandra Westphal

