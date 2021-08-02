August 2, 2021

18th annual Meet the Spartans set for Aug. 23

By Submitted

Published 4:02 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

EAST LANSINGMichigan State football fans of all ages are invited to attend the 18th annual “Meet the Spartans,” presented by Sparrow Health System, on Monday, Aug. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Spartan Stadium.

The free event will feature an opportunity to watch the team practice in Spartan Stadium as second-year head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans prepare for the season opener on Sept. 3 at Northwestern. The stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Parking will also be free on campus, with specific lots to be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase $1 menu items at the south concession stands, including fountain drinks, bottled water, hot dogs, popcorn, smokestack sliders, cotton candy and snow cones.

The MSU cheerleaders and dance team, along with Sparty, will be on hand for the event. In addition, corporate partners of Michigan State Athletics will be on site with giveaways to Spartan fans.

Sparty’s Locker Room, the Official Fan Supply store, will also be open for merchandise and apparel sales. Additional fan activities will be located throughout the concourse.

For health and safety concerns, organizers said there will not be autograph or photo opportunities with the players at the event.

Further details for this year’s “Meet the Spartans” will be announced at a later date.

 

