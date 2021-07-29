July 30, 2021

Maslyn Agnes Phillips, of Vandalia

By Submitted

Published 5:43 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

Sept. 27, 1934 — July 23, 2021

Maslyn Agnes Phillips, 86, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully Friday, July 23, 2021.

Her life began Sept. 27, 1934, Lobdell, Louisiana, the middle of six daughters born to Henry and Aremenia Forrester. She married Thomas Phillips, Sr. in Chicago, in 1954. After 40 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1994.

Maslyn was a devoted Catholic and attended St. Ann Catholic Church in Cassopolis, Michigan. She loved to cook, and everyone will greatly miss her peach cobbler, gumbo and stewed hen. She and Tom enjoyed fishing together and going to the casino. Maslyn devoted time to volunteering at the VFW and received awards for her many years of service. She was a seamstress and could make pretty much anything. She loved children. She traveled extensively and enjoyed sharing the many places she experienced. Maslyn was a great mother and her children will always cherish the time spent at the lake house, and her gardening.

Maslyn will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Juan Phillips, of Chicago, Illinois; one son, Thomas (Vicki) Phillips, Jr., of South Bend, Indiana; five granddaughters, Angel, Brittany, Cherrell, and Ja’lyn Leonard, of South Bend, Indiana, and Leslie Bennett, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; two grandsons, Rashad Phillips, of Lombard, Illinois, George Bennett, of Country Club Hills, Illinois; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Francis Bynum, of Lobdell, Louisiana, Alice Hall, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; special sisters, Ida Coleman, Florence Phillips, and Marcia Thomason, all of Chicago, Illinois; Goddaughter, Cynthia McCarroll Coleman, of Chicago, Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Rodrick Phillips; three sisters, Willie Mae Morgan, Margie Taylor, and Delores Forrester.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1 until 3 p.m. Eastern time in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Ms. Phillips will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in a graveside service Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. Central time in Oakridge Glen Oak Cemetery, 4301 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Maslyn be made to The Lt. William E. Lozier VFW Post 10704, 131 South Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan, 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

