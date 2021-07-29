July 30, 2021

Harold James Hargrove, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 5:53 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

Dec. 22, 1960 — Feb. 20, 2021

Harold James Hargrove, 60, of Cassopolis, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in his residence.

He was born Dec. 22, 1960, in Albion, Michigan to Samuel and Lois Hargrove.

He married Kelly Sue Kehl June 17, 1995, in Lakeview, Michigan. She survives.

Harold was very athletic in high school in football and track. He played volleyball on a church travel team. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1979. He attended Montcalm Community and Grand Valley Colleges. His favorite place in the world was Petoskey, Michigan to go rock hunting. Harold and Kelly had plenty of adventures for which she is grateful.

Harold will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kelly Hargrove, of Cassopolis; siblings, Joanne Wright, of Cedar Springs, Mary (Roscoe) Parks, of Belding, Sue (David) Boice, of Greenville, Sam (Mary) Hargrove, of Belding, Linda (James) Vaughn, of Twin Lake; sister-in-law, Darlene Davis, of Battle Creek; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Lois Hargrove; two brothers, Jerry Hargrove, Jim Davis; and one brother-in-law, Jonathan Wright.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, July 31, 2021, at noon, for a Memorial Gathering in McCarthy Park, 592 S. Greenville Road, in Greenville, Michigan. The gathering will be held rain or shine with a light lunch provided. Casual attire is welcomed.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Harold be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

