Dowagiac Police Log: July 26-28
July 26
7:30 a.m. – Police Department, found property
10:55 a.m. – Hamilton, suspicious situation
11:35 a.m. – Bradley, suspicious situation
11:55 a.m. – New York/Chestnut, suspicious person/vehicle
2:35 a.m. – Lowe/Green, traffic stop
8:14 p.m. – Orchard, suspicious person
8:27 p.m. – Dutch Settlement, assist Cass County Sheriff’s department
10:35 p.m. – Shell Mart, civil dispute
July 27
12:55 a.m. – Depot, Commercial, traffic stop
8:20 a.m. – Railroad/Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
8:52 a.m. – Mcomber, larceny complaint
1:15 p.m. – Orchard, civil assist
2:05 p.m. – Hamilton Square Apartments, assault complaint
2:16 p.m. – Paul/High, disorderly person
3:11 p.m. – Dollar General, disorderly person
3:30 p.m. – Pokagon, larceny complaint
3:47 p.m. – Spruce, larceny complaint
4:15 p.m. – Keene, disorderly person
5:28 p.m. – Family Fare, private property crash
6:45 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
8 p.m. – Thickstun, malicious destruction of property
8:40 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute
9:15 p.m. – Pennsylvania, burglary complaint
9:41 p.m. – Commercial/New York, traffic stop/warrant arrest
July 28
3:45 a.m. – Dogwood, suspicious vehicle
