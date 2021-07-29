Dolores Ilene Warner, 91, passed away July 26, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born Oct. 29, 1929, to John and Clara (Symanski) Lemke in Detroit.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; brother, John Lemke; and sister, Betty Gwilt.

Dolores is survived by her children, Bethany McClenahan and Mark Warner, of Houston, Missouri, and Becky Gorham, of Dowagiac; brother, Ivan Lemke; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Dolores worked for Dr Henry Guzzo for a number of years. She retired from Minel Milling in 1992 after 17 years.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at evansfh.com.