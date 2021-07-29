July 30, 2021

Darlene Renee “DeeDee” Williams, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 5:39 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

July 25, 1965 — July 8, 2021

Darlene Renee “DeeDee” Williams, 55, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021, in her home.

Her life began July 25, 1965, in Chicago, the fifth child of six born to Johnny Poole and Sandra Lee Williams.

DeeDee cherished her family and friends. She was all about her grandkids and spent as much time as possible with them. She enjoyed barbeques and sitting around joking and reminiscing about old days.

DeeDee will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Brown, of Cassopolis; one son, Tyrone (Phylicia) Williams, Sr., of Cassopolis; her father, Johnny Poole, of Maywood, Illinois; three grandchildren, Neveah Renee Williams, of Niles, Rheaven, Tyrone Jr.; three brothers, George Lee (Margaret) Williams, of Elkhart, Indiana, Reginald John Williams, of Dowagiac, Eric Charles (Christine) Williams, of Elkhart, Indiana; nieces, Erica Lee Williams, of Elkhart, Indiana, TaKesha Williams, of Adrian; nephews, Steven James Robinson, of Dowagiac, Jonathan Lee Robinson, of Goshen, Indiana, Anthony McNeary, of Elkhart, Indiana, Reese Williams, of Adrian, Jason Lee Williams, of Dowagiac; good friend, Pastor Christopher Pittman, of Elkhart, Indiana and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; one sister, Deborah Louise Robinson; and her stepfather, George Lee Williams.

Family and friends will gather from 3 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

