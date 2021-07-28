July 28, 2021

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection

By Caleb Steensma

Published 9:42 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – Residents of Cass County will have the opportunity to get rid of unwanted household wastes and chemicals next month.

Cass County is hosting a hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Cass County Road Commission, located at 340 North O’Keeffe St., Cassopolis.  A used tire collection event will be hosted at the same time and location.

For the household waste event, the first 300 pounds is free for residents to dispose of, and every pound after the first 300 is $1.74 per pound.

“Events like this get tires and waste off the streets, it helps clean up the community,” said Skip Dyes, Cass County Board of Commissioners chair.

Some waste items that will be accepted are batteries, LED bulbs, gasoline, diesel fuel, paint and swimming pool chlorine.

Some waste items that will not be accepted are major appliances, air conditioners, fireworks, used motor oil and fire extinguishers.

During the used passenger tire collection, both car and pick-up truck tires will be accepted.

For both collections, proof of being a Cass County residence is required before items will be collected at the events.

“This is a great way for people to get rid of waste that they can’t throw away,” Dyes said.

For more information, visit the Cass County Conservation District Facebook page or call (269) 445-4420.

