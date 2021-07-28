July 28, 2021

Caring Circle, Lakeland Homecare to host community open house in Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

NILES – In honor of the recent expansion and relocation of services to Niles, Caring Circle and Spectrum Health Lakeland Homecare will host a community open house on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Community members are invited to learn more about available services and tour the new shared office space, located at 60 N. St. Joseph Ave., Suite 120 in Niles. The event will primarily take place outdoors; for those wishing to tour the indoor space, masks and social distancing will be required.

Caring Circle and Lakeland Homecare offer a wide range of services for those who are recovering, disabled, or chronically ill and in need of medical, nursing, social, or therapeutic treatment as well as assistance with the necessary activities of daily living.

“Both Caring Circle and Lakeland Homecare are committed to improving the health of all members of our community by providing exceptional, patient-centered care,” said Melinda Gruber, vice president of continuing care services at Spectrum Health Lakeland. “By offering these services in one centralized location we are able to better meet the needs of residents in Niles and the surrounding communities who are suffering from an illness or disability and wish to remain in their home, close to family and friends.”

To learn more about Caring Circle and Lakeland Homecare, visit caring-circle.org or spectrumhealthlakeland.org/homecare.

