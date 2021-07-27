July 27, 2021

An Olympic watch party for Hannah Roberts will be Saturday night at the Buchanan Common. (Submitted photo)

Organizers ask spectators to being their own chairs to Olympic watch party in downtown Buchanan

By Scott Novak

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

BUCHANAN — Saturday night, the Buchanan Common is going to be filled with family, friends and well-wishers as city-native Hannah Roberts begins her quest for an Olympic Gold Medal in BMX Freestyle.

Since families and spectators are not allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympic Games, Roberts’ mother, Betty, and others have organized an Olympic watch party, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Buchanan Common, located near Pears Mill. The BMX Freestyle competition, which is making its Olympic debut, is scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. and is being broadcast live on NBC Sports.

Betty Roberts said that originally, the family was planning its own watch party, but decided that it could be so much more.

“We reached out to the city of Buchanan,” Betty Roberts said in a previous interview with Leader Publications. “We as well spoke to the disciplines for USA Cycling for Team USA. The director helped us get in contact with NBC, and they have been helping us to organize with other families so that athletes, when they leave the country, know there is going to be support here while they are participating at the Olympics.”

Not only can spectators watch Hannah Roberts compete on a jumbotron, but they will be able to get food and drink. Other vendors are expected to participate in the event, which should wrap up around midnight.

The current forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds during the day with a high around 80 degrees. The nighttime forecast is for temperatures in the lower 60s with clear to partly cloudy skies.

There is no seating at the Buchanan Common, so spectators are asked to provide their own.

“Spectators should bring their own chairs and weather-appropriate clothing,” Betty Roberts said.

