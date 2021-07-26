Norma Jean Maynulet, of Union

Nov. 18, 1950 — Aug. 17, 2021

Norma Jean Maynulet, 70, of Union, died peacefully Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the comfort of her home.

Her life began Nov. 18, 1950, in Howe, Indiana, the middle child of nine born to Samuel and Dorothy Chupp.

Norma will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Matt) Charles, of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Ethan, Xavier, and Dominic; three sisters, Ruby Messner, of Mishawaka, Indiana, Elsie (Gabriel) Ubario, of Bristol, Indiana, Sharon (Walt) Barnes, of Goshen, Indiana; four brothers, Larry Chupp, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Lloyd (Lorene) Chupp, of Goshen, Indiana, Leroy Chupp, of Sturgis, Michigan, Lamar (Cindy) Chupp, of White Pigeon, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lavern Chupp.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Norma be made to the Norma Maynulet fundraiser at MemorialFundraising.com, to help defray expenses

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.