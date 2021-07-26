July 26, 2021

Niles chamber welcomes in-home health care company to the community

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:10 am Monday, July 26, 2021

NILES — A new health care company is in town and ready to take care of southwest Michigan residents.

Last Thursday, the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome event for Elara Caring, 312 E. Main St., Suite 1, Niles.

Elara Caring is a regional skilled home health service with more than 225 locations nationwide. The business provides in-home care and a wide range of clinical services, with a focus on recovery, rehabilitation and health education.

“We provide home care to patients in the southwest Michigan area,” said Director Lisa Runyon. “We provide nursing, therapy, social work and home health aid.”

The Niles branch of Elara Caring was previously located in Edwardsburg but moved to Niles in April. Runyon said she believed the new Niles location will help the business better serve southwest Michigan residents.

“Niles is really centrally located in southwest Michigan, and it is obviously one of the largest towns in this area, and the county line cuts through here,” she said. “It really gives us a better location to provide to all the surrounding community, as well as there is a larger health care community here in Niles.”

Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was well-attended by community members and business leaders alike. Runyon said she was happy to receive a warm welcome to the Niles community.

“It’s lovely,” she said. “It’s wonderful. We love the small-town feel that we have here in Niles.”

Now that Elara Caring has been officially welcomed into the Niles business community, Runyon said she and her staff plan to serve the area well by providing quality health care services.

“We are a part of a large company, but each branch has a small field,” she said. “Our staff are able to make really strong connections with their patients because they are from the community or they grew up in the community. They are able to make those connections, but we also have that support from one of the largest home care companies in the United States.”

For more information about Elara Caring, call (269) 663-2201.

Print Article

Business

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Dr. A’s Releaf Center

Business

Niles chamber welcomes in-home health care company to the community

Cassopolis

Police searching for vehicle of interest in Cassopolis shooting

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 21-23

Dowagiac

Three injured in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Former SMC instructor accepts plea deal in sexual misconduct case

Cass County

Vandalia resident sentenced to 10 months in jail for drug offense

Berrien County

Students experiencing homelessness remain hard to identify after year with remote education

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to prison on weapons charges

Dowagiac

Earl’s BBQ a hit at Summer in The City

Dowagiac

Local firefighter celebrates 30 years of service

Dowagiac

Emily Schrock returns to SMC in alumni position

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club breaks ground on centennial sign

Buchanan

Podcast tells Buchanan’s story through eyes of its residents

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Fifth annual Open Header Cruise sets participation record

Cass County

Following name change, Heritage Southwest unveils new signs, website

News

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier

Business

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

Berrien County

Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday