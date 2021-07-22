Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP — A road near the cities of Buchanan and Niles will see road work beginning next week.

Starting Monday, Portage Road from US-12 to Briar Road will be receiving a 2 inch HMA Overlay after the road has been trenched and widened. The project is estimated to take approximately two weeks to complete.

During construction, Portage Road will have intermittent lane closures between US-12 and Briar Road. Berrien County officials said residents should expect possible travel delays and traffic controlled by flaggers.