PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

DOWAGIAC — More than a dozen community members took a scenic ride down the Dowagiac River Saturday, July 17 for the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac’s third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run.

The event, which started at noon and ended at 5 p.m., began at Doe-Wah-Jack’s Canoe Rental, 52963 M-51 N., Dowagiac, and ended at Indian Lake Pub, Indian Lake Road, Dowagiac.

Poker Run attendees received their playing cards at the launch, at three different points along the river and at Indian Lake Pub, 55986 Indian Lake Road, after they docked. The attendee with the best hand, Joseph Kidd of Dowagiac, won the Poker Run trophy with a straight queen high.

In total, this year’s event raised $500. YPGD member and Doe-Wah-Jacks Canoe Rental Owner Neil Keller said that proceeds from the poker run will go toward the organization’s next project, which has not been decided yet.

“We had a great turnout considering the weather,” he said. “We raised some money for a great cause.”