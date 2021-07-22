July 22, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

By Max Harden

Published 9:54 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

DOWAGIAC — More than a dozen community members took a scenic ride down the Dowagiac River Saturday, July 17 for the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac’s third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run.

The event, which started at noon and ended at 5 p.m., began at Doe-Wah-Jack’s Canoe Rental, 52963 M-51 N., Dowagiac, and ended at Indian Lake Pub, Indian Lake Road, Dowagiac.

Poker Run attendees received their playing cards at the launch, at three different points along the river and at Indian Lake Pub, 55986 Indian Lake Road, after they docked. The attendee with the best hand, Joseph Kidd of Dowagiac, won the Poker Run trophy with a straight queen high.

In total, this year’s event raised $500. YPGD member and Doe-Wah-Jacks Canoe Rental Owner Neil Keller said that proceeds from the poker run will go toward the organization’s next project, which has not been decided yet.

“We had a great turnout considering the weather,” he said. “We raised some money for a great cause.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier

Business

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

Berrien County

Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday

Business

New Dowagiac vacation rental hosts Chamber After Hours event

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 14-20

Education

Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall

Buchanan

New pet grooming spa opens in Buchanan

News

WMU history professor shares research on Jesuits who lived at Niles’ Fort St. Joseph

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves interactive monitor systems for K-8 classrooms

Dowagiac

Drug bust leads to arrest in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council considering iron filtration plant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native returns home to showcase zoo animals to youth

Local Government

Niles Township residents share concerns about roads, fireworks

Brandywine Education

Township considers sharing expense of school resource officer with Brandywine Middle/High School

Berrien County

‘Return to normal’: Brandywine will not require vaccinations, face coverings unless mandated by local or state agency

News

Family reunites in Niles after years apart

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac apartment fire

Cassopolis

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Ice Cream Social, Movie Night

Berrien County

19-year-old sent to prison for violent behavior