July 22, 2021

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

By Submitted

Published 1:44 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

EDWARDSBURG —Performing Arts Workshops, better known as PAW Inc., students will have Michiana thinking pink when they present their production of “Legally Blonde Jr.” this weekend.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Shows continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All performances will be hosted at Edwardsburg Performing Arts Center at 69410 Section St., Edwardsburg. Tickets are $15 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission seating and may be purchased by emailing directors@peformingartsworkshops.org or by calling (269) 262-9465.

The fun and upbeat musical follows the adventures of a sorority girl named Elle Woods – a Gemini with a double Capricorn moon – who tries to win her ex-boyfriend back by earning a Harvard law degree.

With a book by Heather Hach, music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, “Legally Blonde Jr.” is based on the book by Amanda Brown and the hit Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon, which was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.  “Legally Blonde the Musical” opened at Broadway’s Palace Theatre in April 2007, starring Laura Bell Bundy as the iconic Elle Woods.

“’Legally Blonde Jr.’ may be a comedic, light-hearted show, but it also explores serious themes of self-discovery and independence which resonate with people of all ages,” said Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International. “We hope everyone in Michiana is totally psyched to see the show.”

Print Article

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier

Business

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

Berrien County

Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday

Business

New Dowagiac vacation rental hosts Chamber After Hours event

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 14-20

Education

Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall

Buchanan

New pet grooming spa opens in Buchanan

News

WMU history professor shares research on Jesuits who lived at Niles’ Fort St. Joseph

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves interactive monitor systems for K-8 classrooms

Dowagiac

Drug bust leads to arrest in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council considering iron filtration plant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native returns home to showcase zoo animals to youth

Local Government

Niles Township residents share concerns about roads, fireworks

Brandywine Education

Township considers sharing expense of school resource officer with Brandywine Middle/High School

Berrien County

‘Return to normal’: Brandywine will not require vaccinations, face coverings unless mandated by local or state agency

News

Family reunites in Niles after years apart

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac apartment fire

Cassopolis

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Ice Cream Social, Movie Night

Berrien County

19-year-old sent to prison for violent behavior