July 22, 2021

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

By Submitted

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum again will offer 10-foot by 10-foot spaces for the U.S. 12 Garage Sale from Aug. 12-14.

Rental spaces are $15 for one day, $20 for two, and $25 for all three days. Renters must provide a copy of their homeowner’s/renter’s/business insurance policy.

“This location is right on U.S. 12 (Main Street) in the middle of the village and is a prime spot,” said Jan Litty.

Interested parties can stop by the museum to fill out a form and pay the fee during museum hours. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call Jan Litty at (269) 699-5118.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Detectives seek charges against two residents following Wayne Township drug investigation

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg museum offering spaces for US-12 garage sale

Dowagiac

Gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller promotes importance of women’s health in new Ascension campaign

Brandywine Education

PAW Inc. to present ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ this weekend

News

Niles District Library lecture series explores the life of 18th Century British soldier

Business

PHOTO STORY: Young Professionals see good turnout at third annual Paddlin’ Poker Run

Berrien County

Portage Road construction scheduled to begin Monday

Business

New Dowagiac vacation rental hosts Chamber After Hours event

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 14-20

Education

Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall

Buchanan

New pet grooming spa opens in Buchanan

News

WMU history professor shares research on Jesuits who lived at Niles’ Fort St. Joseph

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves interactive monitor systems for K-8 classrooms

Dowagiac

Drug bust leads to arrest in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council considering iron filtration plant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native returns home to showcase zoo animals to youth

Local Government

Niles Township residents share concerns about roads, fireworks

Brandywine Education

Township considers sharing expense of school resource officer with Brandywine Middle/High School

Berrien County

‘Return to normal’: Brandywine will not require vaccinations, face coverings unless mandated by local or state agency

News

Family reunites in Niles after years apart

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac apartment fire

Cassopolis

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Ice Cream Social, Movie Night

Berrien County

19-year-old sent to prison for violent behavior