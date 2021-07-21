July 21, 2021

Ruth Lorraine Pridavka

By Submitted

Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Nov. 6, 1925 — June 6, 2021

Ruth was born in Chicago in 1925 the only child to her parents, Anton George Shtukas and Virginia E. Shtukas (Poplar).  She spent the earliest years of her life in Chicago but moved out to Clear Lake in Buchanan during the Depression.  Her daddy died in a car accident in 1940 when she was just 15 years old. She lost her mother in 1976.  Ruth was a 1943 graduate of Buchanan High School.

She left for Massachusetts in 1943 to wed her first husband, Ditlef Joesph Lagoni. She was 17 years old and had permission from her mother to marry. Her husband had joined the submarine service at age 17 in 1941. He spent almost six years with the Navy. Her first son was born here in Niles in 1945, Lance Lagoni. Her husband then joined the army to be involved in the Korean conflict. She moved to Japan to be closer to him. Her second child Ruth Lynn Lagoni was born in Osaka Japan in January 1949.  As things heated up with the war, her husband had asked her to take the kids and come home. She moved back to the family home at 17th South 10th St. in Niles.

On Aug. 10, 1950, she received word that her husband had been taken as a prisoner of war.  He was officially declared dead February of 1954. He is a POW-MIA as no remains have yet been found. She worked at a Niles bank, helped at a Buchanan restaurant occasionally,  worked at Studebaker’s in South Bend, and   the County Clerk’s office for an unspecified amount of time. She had met Gerald Stephan Pridavka (affectionately known as “Monk” around town) and married him on Aug. 7, 1954. In September of 1955, she gave birth to her second daughter, Jill Pridavka.  January of 1957, she gave birth to her second son and last child, Gary  Pridavka.

About 1965, Ruth took a job at St. Mary’s in Niles. She remained there for many years, as the parish secretary until her retirement. She lost her second husband Monk to lung cancer in March of 2000 after 46 years of marriage. Ruth lost her first daughter Ruth Lagoni in January of 2013 to COPD and MS.

In her retirement, she volunteered at Pawating/Lakeland Hospital, Lakeland Hospice and worked on the War Memorial at Riverfront Park. She loved Niles. She lived in her home on 10th Street for more than 60 years. She and her daughter, Ruth Lagoni, moved to Texas in 2008. In 2015, at age 89 she had a triple bypass and recovered with flying colors. She has three grandchildren belonging to Gary Pridavka, Chase, Julia and Garrett.  Lance Lagoni has two stepdaughters (with his wife, Joann), one of which has two children, who are considered close family. Mike and Lil Pridavka live in Buchanan. Mike was a brother-in-law to Ruth.

June Cleaver had nothing on Ruth Pridavka! You could have never hoped for a finer wife, friend or mother. The things she held true and believed in back in the 1940s she felt the same way about in 2021. She lived through the Great Depression, five wars, losing many loved ones, the pandemic, and numerous changes in our society.  She prepared all four of her children for the next level of life. No one left the home without knowing how to shop, iron, clean, cook, do laundry, and be financially responsible. Her family was always her priority in life. She was in fine physical condition, but Alzheimer’s robbed her of more years on earth. She was 95 years young. She died at her home away from home in Garland Texas. Michigan will forever be her real home.  “There is no other like my mother.” She is so sadly missed, more than written words can express.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

New Dowagiac vacation rental hosts Chamber After Hours event

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg mural takes shape

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 14-20

Education

Edwardsburg schools will not require masks, quarantining come fall

Buchanan

New pet grooming spa opens in Buchanan

News

WMU history professor shares research on Jesuits who lived at Niles’ Fort St. Joseph

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves interactive monitor systems for K-8 classrooms

Dowagiac

Drug bust leads to arrest in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council considering iron filtration plant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native returns home to showcase zoo animals to youth

Local Government

Niles Township residents share concerns about roads, fireworks

Brandywine Education

Township considers sharing expense of school resource officer with Brandywine Middle/High School

Berrien County

‘Return to normal’: Brandywine will not require vaccinations, face coverings unless mandated by local or state agency

News

Family reunites in Niles after years apart

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac apartment fire

Cassopolis

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Ice Cream Social, Movie Night

Berrien County

19-year-old sent to prison for violent behavior

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac’s annual Summer in the City event ‘a success’

Cassopolis

Ed’s Open Header Cruise returns Thursday following COVID hiatus

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community voices support for Hidden Acres Safe Haven

Dowagiac

New-look Beckwith Park ready for action

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail for hitting mother

Dowagiac

The Beckwith Theatre Company, local award-winning playwright collaborate on first main stage production since Pandemic

Berrien County

Metropolitan area status stays in place for Niles-Benton Harbor, for further study