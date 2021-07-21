July 21, 2021

Nora Brosnan, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 9:44 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Nora Brosnan, 94, passed away peacefully July 19, 2021 at home surrounded by love in the presence of her large family. She was born Noreen O’Shea to the late Bridget Clifford O’Shea and Patrick O’Shea, in Cahirciveen, Co Kerry Ireland Jan 5, 1927.

The family will receive guests from 2-4pm with a rosary service at 4pm, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am, Monday, July 26, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Leach Rd., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Nora immigrated to USA along with her late sister Catherine O’Shea McGloin via the ship Americania which departed Port of Cobh Ireland and arrived NYC July 1, 1948. They travelled by train to Chicago where both sisters stayed in a convent until placed with families as nannies. In Nov 1951, Nora married Leo J. Brosnan whom she had met in Chicago at one of the many big band dance halls. They settled on Leo’s farm on Brosnan Road, Dowagiac MI where they raised 8 children. They lost 2 infant children shortly after delivery. On Jan 26, 1971 their 11 year old daughter Mary Theresa died of brain cancer. Spouse Leo passed away suddenly of pneumonia on Dec 24, 1985.
Nora was deeply and faithfully committed to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Silver Creek township Dowagiac MI. She volunteered caring for the alter for many years. Nora also volunteered at Timber’s in Dowagiac. She enjoyed the friendships made at COA on Front Street as she went 3 times a week for exercise and socialization. She will also miss her weekly hair appointments at Hairitage Salon. Nora spent her whole life caring for and lovingly serving others. Her 7 living children as follows, Geraldine (Jeri & Wayne) Smith, Michael (Cynthia) Brosnan, Patrick (Margaret) Brosnan, Christopher Brosnan, Rose (the late Don) Keene, Leo (Kim) Brosnan III, Kathleen (Steve) Keene will forever miss their strong, loving, always happy mother with her Irish brogue, as will her 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren. Nora also leaves behind her sister, Hannah Lavin in Sligo, Ireland and spoke so lovingly of her deceased siblings, Molly O’Shea, Catherine McGloin, John and Paddy O’Shea, along with her many nieces and nephews in Ireland and in USA. Until we all meet again dear mother, May God Hold You in the Palm of His Hand.

