July 20, 2021

Niles Township residents share concerns about roads, fireworks

By Debra Haight

Published 9:03 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

NILES TOWNSHIP — Niles Township board members heard from residents about fireworks and road concerns at their regular meeting Monday night.

Resident Ralph Vosburgh said that people were shooting off fireworks around the July 4 holiday well past midnight. He said Sheriff’s Department Lt. Rich Johnson told him they did not’t have the manpower to answer all fireworks complaints.

Daniels asked about the possibility of repairs being made to roads in the Oak Manor subdivision. He noted that the school district’s administration and alternative education program are both housed in the former Oak Manor school and that the roads there are “horrendous.”

Niles Township Treasurer Jim Ringler said that subdivision roads like the ones in Oak Manor are the last priority of the Berrien County Road Department. Trustee Herschel Hoese added that the road department will fix potholes but will not make major repairs unless improvements like storm sewers are put in, a move which could cost $1 million or more.

Board members also heard a report from Trustee Dan Pularski about the Southeast Berrien County Landfill. Pularski said landfill officials have had a landfill expansion study done that shows the landfill has 27 years of life left if it expands. Ringler noted that it is a subject that Niles Township needs to look at closely since it has 40 percent ownership in the landfill. In action:

Board members hired a new cleaning service for the township hall. The Executive Cleaning Service out of Mishawaka was the high bidder at $975 a month, but board members said the company had come highly recommended. The new contract is for one year and starts Aug. 1.

Board members approved amending the resort ordinance to add resorts as a special use in agriculture and residential districts. The change has been approved by the township and county planning commissions.

Board members bought a new Kyocera copier for the fire department. The new machine from the Copy Image will print, copy and scan and cost $1,375. It replaces one from 2005.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Local Government

Niles Township residents share concerns about roads, fireworks

Brandywine Education

Township considers sharing expense of school resource officer with Brandywine Middle/High School

Berrien County

‘Return to normal’: Brandywine will not require vaccinations, face coverings unless mandated by local or state agency

News

Family reunites in Niles after years apart

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac apartment fire

Cassopolis

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Ice Cream Social, Movie Night

Berrien County

19-year-old sent to prison for violent behavior

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac’s annual Summer in the City event ‘a success’

Cassopolis

Ed’s Open Header Cruise returns Thursday following COVID hiatus

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community voices support for Hidden Acres Safe Haven

Dowagiac

New-look Beckwith Park ready for action

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail for hitting mother

Dowagiac

The Beckwith Theatre Company, local award-winning playwright collaborate on first main stage production since Pandemic

Berrien County

Metropolitan area status stays in place for Niles-Benton Harbor, for further study

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township votes against Little Crooked Lake Aquatic Weed Control District despite petition

Buchanan

Zen Leaf expansion met with resistance by some Buchanan business leaders

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Lions Club celebrates 75 years

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Niles Inn fire ‘suspicious in nature’

News

Firefighters fighting second blaze this year at Niles Inn

Dowagiac

New Sister Lakes business aims to offer inclusive, unique camping experience

Buchanan

Buchanan approves event to celebrate local Olympian

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: July 5-12

Berrien County

Michigan Works! awarded $2 million grant to train workers in southwest Michigan

Cass County

MSU 4-H and Corteva Agriscience announce pollinator project